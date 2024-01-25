Park City’s new snow groomer has a name

The heavy machinery will now be lovingly referred to as “Roy,” for the area’s corduroy terrain.

In December funding from Summit County RAP tax grant helped purchase a new groomer to maintain trails near Round Valley, Bonanza and other nearby spots.

The city asked residents to help name the PistenBully 100 and locals submitted hundreds of entries.

Those were narrowed down to five: “Rosy B.,” “Roy,” “Snow Mater,” “Tilly” and “Tommy-Knocker,” a nod to Park City’s mining history.

More than 700 people voted between Jan. 8 and Jan. 24. “Roy” was the crowd favorite with 44% of the votes followed by “Rosy B.” at 29%.

Park City Municipal will now install a decal on the groomer to show off its new moniker.