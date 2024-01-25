© 2024 KPCW

Park City’s new snow groomer has a name

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 25, 2024 at 2:21 PM MST
Help name Park City's new snow groomer, a PistenBully 100.
Park City
/
Facebook
Park City's newest snow groomer, a PistenBully 100.

Park City’s newest snow groomer has a name!

The heavy machinery will now be lovingly referred to as “Roy,” for the area’s corduroy terrain.

In December funding from Summit County RAP tax grant helped purchase a new groomer to maintain trails near Round Valley, Bonanza and other nearby spots.

The city asked residents to help name the PistenBully 100 and locals submitted hundreds of entries.

Those were narrowed down to five: “Rosy B.,” “Roy,” “Snow Mater,” “Tilly” and “Tommy-Knocker,” a nod to Park City’s mining history.

More than 700 people voted between Jan. 8 and Jan. 24. “Roy” was the crowd favorite with 44% of the votes followed by “Rosy B.” at 29%.

Park City Municipal will now install a decal on the groomer to show off its new moniker.
