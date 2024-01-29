Woman found passed out with fentanyl in Main Street bathroom

Officers were called when a woman was found unconscious in a bathroom with nearly a gram of fentanyl Thursday. Police did not comment on where exactly the incident occurred. There are two public bathrooms near the center of Main Street. The woman was taken into custody and is now facing drug charges in Third District Court.

On Wednesday security at the Egyptian Theatre reported to police a small blue car going up and down Main Street shooting people with nerf guns.

Earlier in the week a man with a “big leather mask” and “old grubby clothes” was reported trying to scare people on Main Street.

There were also two police reports of mountain lions in the Solamere neighborhood in lower Deer Valley in the past week.

On Thursday a mountain lion was reported walking and dragging its back legs going across Solamere Drive. On Jan. 22, three mountain lions were found under a porch in the neighborhood.

