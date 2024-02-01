© 2024 KPCW

Park City hires new transportation director from Canada

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 1, 2024 at 4:51 PM MST
Park City's Old Town Transit Center.
Parker Malatesta
Park City's Old Town Transit Center.

Park City has found a new director to lead its transportation department.

Park City Municipal announced Thursday Tim Sanderson will be the new transportation director. Sanderson comes from Alberta, Canada, where he served as general manager of Lethbridge Transit.

Throughout his career he’s served in various roles at several agencies, including in Nashville, Ann Arbor and Des Moines.

In a statement, Park City Mayor Nann Worel highlighted Sanderson’s experience managing transit in venues with large special events and seasonal fluctuations.

The transportation director is charged with long-term planning, optimizing transit routes, parking management, finding solutions for peak traffic, and working with partners like High Valley Transit and the Utah Department of Transportation.

The position at the city has been open since former director Matt Neeley resigned in March 2023. Neeley’s tenure with the city was less than one year.
