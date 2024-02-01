Park City Library Winterfest celebrates season with book sale, mug swap
The Park City Library is hosting its annual Winterfest celebration Feb. 9 – 10.
Winterfest is a two-day community celebration of winter. The two-day festival includes a used book sale and mug swap.
The Friends of the Library Book Sale features thousands of gently used books for $1 to $2. There will also be a “Bag Happy Hour” Feb. 10 where locals can fill a provided tote bag with books for $15.
For the coffee and hot chocolate mug swap, bring your favorite and trade it for a new one!
On Friday, Feb. 9, events include a book discussion, snowy craft-making, a “Frozen” movie sing-along and an intro to plein air painting.
Then Saturday there’s a polar plunge pre-party before the Polar Plunge Fundraiser at the MARC and ice skating with princesses. The snowman-building contest was canceled due to lack of snow.
Friday, Feb. 10
- Green Reads 12-1 p.m. -- Park City Community Foundation’s Climate Fund hosts a discussion on the book “The Last Winter: Scientists, Adventurers, Journeyman, and Mavericks Trying to Save the World” by Porter Fox in the library.
- Swaner Snow Craft 4-5 p.m. -- the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter hosts snowy craft-making and talks about their traveling exhibition “Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact” in the library.
- “Frozen” Sing-Along 3-4:45 p.m. -- The Park City Library will project lyrics from the song “Let It Go” for visitors to sing along. Costumes are encouraged.
- Intro to Plein Air Painting 4:30-6:30 p.m. -- Locals can create their own snowy landscape masterpiece in an outdoor art class.
Saturday, Feb. 10
- Polar Plunge Pre-Party 8-10:30 a.m. -- A pre-party to the Polar Plunge Fundraiser includes warm beverages, a costume contest and a photo booth at Lucky Ones Coffee.
- Polar Plunge Fundraiser 11-1 p.m. -- A fundraiser to support Utah’s Special Olympics athletes through the challenge of plunging into cold water at the MARC.
- Ice Skate with a Princess 3-4 p.m. -- Ice skating with icy princesses at the Park City Ice Arena.