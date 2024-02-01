Park City Library Winterfest celebrates season with book sale, mug swap

Winterfest is a two-day community celebration of winter. The two-day festival includes a used book sale and mug swap.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale features thousands of gently used books for $1 to $2. There will also be a “Bag Happy Hour” Feb. 10 where locals can fill a provided tote bag with books for $15.

For the coffee and hot chocolate mug swap, bring your favorite and trade it for a new one!

On Friday, Feb. 9, events include a book discussion, snowy craft-making, a “Frozen” movie sing-along and an intro to plein air painting.

Then Saturday there’s a polar plunge pre-party before the Polar Plunge Fundraiser at the MARC and ice skating with princesses. The snowman-building contest was canceled due to lack of snow.

Friday, Feb. 10

Green Reads 12-1 p.m. -- Park City Community Foundation’s Climate Fund hosts a discussion on the book “The Last Winter: Scientists, Adventurers, Journeyman, and Mavericks Trying to Save the World” by Porter Fox in the library.

Swaner Snow Craft 4-5 p.m. -- the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter hosts snowy craft-making and talks about their traveling exhibition “Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact” in the library.

“Frozen” Sing-Along 3-4:45 p.m. -- The Park City Library will project lyrics from the song “Let It Go” for visitors to sing along. Costumes are encouraged.

Intro to Plein Air Painting 4:30-6:30 p.m. -- Locals can create their own snowy landscape masterpiece in an outdoor art class.

Saturday, Feb. 10