18 local athletes compete in NorAm Cup at Deer Valley
Some of the best freestyle mogul athletes from the US and Canada are competing at Deer Valley Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 in the NorAm Cup.
The competition is one of six Continental Cups and is considered to be a stepping-stone into the World Cup circuit, like last weekend’s event at Deer Valley.
18 local athletes are competing from the Wasatch Freestyle Foundation and Park City Ski and Snowboard. Park City athlete Kasey Hogg, who skied in last weekend’s World Cup, will be competing.
Konrad Rotermund with Wasatch Freestyle says the snowstorm won’t stop competition, in fact, mogul skiers prefer fresh snow.
Wednesday is the singles mogul competition followed by the dual moguls Thursday.
Female Park City athletes include:
- Kylie Kariotis - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation
- Kasey Hogg - US Ski Team
- Mckenna Booth - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation
- Megan Ciaglo - Park City Ski and Snowboard
- Zoe Dwinell - Park City Ski and Snowboard
- Skylar Slettene - Park City Ski and Snowboard
- Carmen Dipietro - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation
Male Park City athletes include:
- Jackson Crockett - Park City Ski and Snowboard
- Ian Beauregard - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation
- Ryan Tam - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation
- Jack Petrone - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation
- Charlie Mickel - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation
- Gavin Tobey - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation
- Wyatt Boyle - Park City Ski and Snowboard
- Nate Gendron - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation
- Slader Rodman - Park City Ski and Snowboard
- Oliver Kosinski - Park City Ski and Snowboard
- Hunter Panelli - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation
- Freddie Mickel - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation