18 local athletes compete in NorAm Cup at Deer Valley

The competition is one of six Continental Cups and is considered to be a stepping-stone into the World Cup circuit, like last weekend’s event at Deer Valley.

18 local athletes are competing from the Wasatch Freestyle Foundation and Park City Ski and Snowboard. Park City athlete Kasey Hogg, who skied in last weekend’s World Cup, will be competing.

Konrad Rotermund with Wasatch Freestyle says the snowstorm won’t stop competition, in fact, mogul skiers prefer fresh snow.

Wednesday is the singles mogul competition followed by the dual moguls Thursday.

Female Park City athletes include:



Kylie Kariotis - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation

Kasey Hogg - US Ski Team

Mckenna Booth - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation

Megan Ciaglo - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Zoe Dwinell - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Skylar Slettene - Park City Ski and Snowboard

Carmen Dipietro - Wasatch Freestyle Foundation

Male Park City athletes include:

