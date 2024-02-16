Wildlife advocacy group pushes for Park City’s support ahead of policy retreat

A 2019 Utah Department of Transportation study found that state Route 224 ranks fifth in the state for the most vehicle-wildlife collisions.

Just last month, elk herds near the road caused traffic delays during the Sundance Film Festival as police made sure no animals were hit.

Save People Save Wildlife President Erin Ferguson told the Park City Council Thursday there is strong support for the municipality to help build more wildlife infrastructure.

“We’ve raised over $258,000 to date supporting this cause,” Ferguson told the council. “The community wants safe passage for wildlife on S.R. 224. They want it to be a priority for Park City. The passion of the community indicates a call to action. We have hundreds of letters indicating concerns for wildlife safety connecting the surrounding areas of open space we’ve set aside, concerns about road widening, and the need to address these concerns.”

Ferguson said federal funds are available for wildlife crossings, as part of a massive infrastructure bill Congress passed in 2021. Ferguson said nonprofits can’t apply, which is why the group is lobbying the city and UDOT.

The group is pushing for the city council to make wildlife safety a top priority ahead of its annual retreat at the end of the month.

Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco is on the Save People Save Wildlife board.

“I think it’s a significant priority for Park City,” Ciraco said. “We can’t expect to live on this planet and not have an impact. But I think what we have a duty to do is to mitigate that impact on the creatures, the flora and the fauna of this planet to the best of our ability.”

Ciraco said the city should consider applying for the federal program.

The council’s retreat is scheduled for Feb. 29 and March 1.