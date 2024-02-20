Park City leaders get first look at new City Park building, MARC pool upgrades

The Park City Council got a first glance at a new building that would sit to north of the Miners Hospital in City Park near the existing basketball and volleyball courts.

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher told the council Thursday the new single-story structure will help boost summer camp enrollment, which is just shy of 100 kids.

1 of 2 — rec220242.jpg Park City Municipal 2 of 2 — rec220243.jpg A rendering of the new building compared to the Miners Hospital. Park City Municipal

“The programming with the new facility will allow us to expand summer day camp to 150 plus kids,” Fisher said. “We have a potential to have a lower starting age to 4-year-olds.”

Fisher said his department will also be able to relocate programs to the new building, freeing up space at the PC MARC.

“These include things such as school break camps, archery, karate, tumbling, potential fitness classes, first aid, babysitting,” he said. “There’ll be community space for rent, and that’ll guarantee that this facility would be fully utilized on a year-round basis, unlike the current facility that is used sporadically.”

The plan also calls for 40 additional parking spaces at City Park, which is required by development code. Construction could begin in fall 2025, with completion targeted for fall 2026.

On Thursday the council also saw concepts for upgrades to the aquatic center at the MARC. It involves a new six-lane, 25-yard lap pool, and a new 60-foot leisure pool that would be double the size of the existing one. Hot tub capacity would double as well.

1 of 2 — marc215242.jpg A rendering of the aquatic upgrades. Park City Municipal 2 of 2 — marc21524.jpg A rendering of the aquatic upgrades. Park City Municipal

Brent Tibbets with VCBO Architecture said some water could remain open during construction, which could begin as soon as this summer.

“We will be demolishing the existing pools,” Tibbets said. “The placement and the way we’re set up currently would allow us to keep the existing recreation pool intact while construction takes place and these are built. The lap pool would have to be taken out.”

The city council approved $6 million for the pool upgrades and $15 million for the new City Park building as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget.

The council expressed support for the plans so far. Councilmember Jeremy Rubell stressed the importance of getting public input to ensure the community is behind the project.