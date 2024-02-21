Sages and Seekers program debuts at Park City Library

Sages and Seekers is a program that started in 2010 in California and has spread across the country, mostly in schools and senior centers. Park City Youth Services Library Assistant Brittnie Hecht says a library patron, who is a friend of the program’s founder, suggested the local library look into it.

“A program that allows people of an older age, so 60 and up, and teenagers to come together in a way that helps get rid of stereotypes and build empathy between these generations.”

The program has been about a year in the making. Hecht says the library received a state grant to pay for the licensing fees while finding the staff available to implement it.

She believes it aligns well with the library’s mission and strategic plan of getting more intergenerational programming and lifelong learning through the library.

The weekly program pairs the older sages (60+) with the younger seekers who are between the ages of 14 and 19. They will meet every Monday afternoon at the Library from April 1 to May 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Sages have a lot to offer,” she said. “They've got a lot of life experience and a different perspective to provide. And our seekers get paired with them to meet and chat with them in this 8-week long program, and ultimately creating what's called a tribute that the seekers present within the whole group, to their sage as to what they learned from them, what they hope to accomplish having heard from their sage.”

Hecht has reached out to the local senior center as well as Park City High School’s National Honor Society. Teen participants would be able to use their time in the program for any required volunteer hours.

She expects the program will offer a lot for both the seekers and the sages.

“My expectation is that in bringing these two generations together, that it will help to unify our community in a way that ought to stem from a library, it brings people together, they have conversations, and they learn from one another, and I hope that empowers folks after the program in both ages.”

Recruitment ends March 26. You can find the link to register and more information about the program as well as a short video on line at kpcw.org.