Park City’s Egyptian Theatre will feature London-based play ‘Gwyneth Goes Skiing’ in May

The Egyptian Theatre is partnering with Pleasance Theatre Trust of London to host the play for two weeks. It’s about the ski collision and subsequent court case between actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Utah optometrist Terry Sanderson.

The ski crash happened in 2016 on Deer Valley Resort’s Bandana run, a beginner slope. 76-year-old Sanderson originally sued Paltrow in 2019 for $3.1 million, accusing her of negligence and crashing into him from behind. The suit was later amended to seek $300,000 in damages. Paltrow countersued to receive a symbolic $1 in damages.

In March of 2023, the Summit County jury found Sanderson was "100% at fault” in the crash.

The play “Gwyneth Goes Skiing” highlights the now-infamous trial, weaving a silly story of justice and betrayal where the audience is the jury.

Linus Karp will star as Paltrow and Joseph Martin will play Sanderson. It will be a lip-sync performance featuring fictional dialogue and some verbatim lines from court transcripts.

The play will also feature vocals from two special guests. Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner, Glee star Darren Criss is the singing voice of Sanderson. Cat Cohen, who is an Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Award winner, is the singing voice of Paltrow.

Trixie Mattel from RuPaul’s Drag Race will also feature as Paltrow’s mom, Blythe Danner, in a special video cameo.

The play will run from Thursday, May 16, to Sunday, May 26. All proceeds will support The Egyptian’s free YouTheatre program.