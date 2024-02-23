Park City seeking input on code changes

The city hired a consultant to recommend potential code changes to help increase affordable housing and reduce single-occupancy vehicle trips.

Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward says the city wants to share those recommendations with residents, including a maximum parking limit for developments and new criteria for affordable housing projects.

“They found some really creative opportunities to shape the code in a way that would help allow for accessory apartments and internal accessory dwelling units, these smaller units of existing lots,” Ward said. “Some of those recommendations have to do with setbacks and height and parking.”

Residents can share their thoughts on the proposed code amendments at an open house at the Yarrow Doubletree hotel Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A link to learn more can be found here.