Strong winds damage tennis bubble, close ski lifts in Park City

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Park City and Heber areas from Saturday at 11 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m. One to two feet of snow is expected in the mountains.

There is also a wind advisory until 5 p.m. Saturday in Park City and Heber. The National Weather Service reports gusts as high as 55 mph and wind chills as low as 10 degrees are expected.

The severe winds damaged the Park City MARC’s tennis bubble overnight. There was a power outage at the MARC around 9:45 p.m. and the bubble started to deflate.

“We received a significant tear in the bubble due to high winds and also associated with a power outage. And we are working diligently to resolve the issues,” said Tate Shaw, the assistant recreation director.

He said for safety reasons, the public should avoid the area until further notice. The courts will be closed until further notice.

The high winds are also causing Park City ski resorts to close lifts. Deer Valley had only seven of 21 lifts open Saturday and Empire Express, Lady Morgan Express and the Jordanelle Gondola were closed for the day. The resort also closed the Empire Lodge Saturday.

Park City Mountain’s Dreamcatcher, Cloud Dine, Peak 5, Flat Iron, Jupiter, Pioneer and Thaynes were all closed for the day Saturday. The resort also put many lifts on hold for periods of time due to the wind.

The resorts will monitor conditions Sunday to determine what lifts can open.