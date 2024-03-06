Park City Ice Miners book ticket to nationals

The hockey team is preparing to face the best in the country next month in Pennsylvania.

Captain and senior Garrett Herbert said they perfected the big stuff early season, now it is down to little tweaks.

“Our conditioning, our chemistry is all there so I think it's more like dialing in systems. And what we're what we have to do as a team to win all out.”

The Miners made history in 2022 when the team took state and made it to Nationals. They became the first Utah hockey team to win a game at the national level.

“Utah hockey's not typically renowned and the first time the first team to win a nationals game happened to be the team that year so we went a single game, which is not impressive, but it's a start.”

Nationals are April 3 through 7 in Delmont, Pennsylvania.