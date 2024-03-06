Park City leaders to discuss new parking, housing facility on Gordo property along S.R. 248

What is known as the Gordo property is along state Route 248 and Richardson Flat Road close to the Park City Hospital.

Park City Municipal wants to use the land to build a new parking lot with public transit access to bus workers and visitors into town. Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the concept to be unveiled Thursday will also include affordable housing.

The city is receiving $15 million from Deer Valley Resort to build a transportation facility along state Route 248, under a deal outlined for the ski area’s Snow Park development.

Before any building begins on the Gordo property, contaminated soil must be removed from the site. To do that, deputy city manager Jen McGrath said they’ve entered into a voluntary agreement with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

“There’s been a thorough investigation done of the site and our corrective action plan was actually approved by DEQ in February,” McGrath said. “This is the document that outlines how the city will remediate the site… The staff will seek confirmation from the council to continue with the soils remediation plan, and we’ll also seek direction from council on potential next steps once the soil remediation is complete.”

The council will also get an update about special events Thursday.

City staff is prepared to pursue a five-year contract for a drone show for July 4. Park City replaced fireworks with a holiday drone show for the first time last year, amid concerns about wildfires.

According to a staff report, the city is also prepared to negotiate a new agreement with the Sundance Film Festival. The current contract ends in 2026 and has a renewal deadline in October. The report notes that the city expects to see a proposal from Sundance before then.

City staff is proposing to double the costs of application fees for all events. The council will discuss the proposed increase Thursday, with a final decision coming later this year during the budget process.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a presentation from the Utah Department of Transportation about proposed improvements to the I-80 Kimball Junction interchange. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.