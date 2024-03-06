Three 2023 Sundance films nominated for Oscars

“The Eternal Memory” and “20 Days in Mariupol” are two of the five films nominated in the documentary category.

“The Eternal Memory” won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and “20 Days in Mariupol” took the Audience Award for World Cinema Documentary.

For dramas, “Past Lives” has been nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

The 2024 Oscars airs March 10 at 5 p.m. on ABC.