Three 2023 Sundance films nominated for Oscars

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 6, 2024 at 5:12 PM MST
Sundance Institute

Three Sundance Films from the 2023 festival are nominated for awards at the 96th Academy Awards Sunday, March 10.

“The Eternal Memory” and “20 Days in Mariupol” are two of the five films nominated in the documentary category.

“The Eternal Memory” won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and “20 Days in Mariupol” took the Audience Award for World Cinema Documentary.

For dramas, “Past Lives” has been nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

The 2024 Oscars airs March 10 at 5 p.m. on ABC.
Tags
Park City Sundance Film Festival
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver