PC MARC cancels tennis bubble court reservations through March 27

The Park City MARC tennis courts have been closed since March 1 after strong winds damaged the tennis bubble. The gusts took out power and tore a hole in the covering.

Since then, Park City officials have been working through the insurance process and don’t know when the courts will reopen.

Due to the closure, all tennis court reservations in the bubble have been canceled through March 27.

Also, United States Tennis Association league games have been moved to other locations for the rest of the season.

The recreation department has outlined guidelines for few open courts:



The Park City High School tennis team has moved all but one tennis match to different courts so the youth program at The MARC can continue.

Tennis coaches will no longer have one-on-one sessions and are merging lessons into groups.

The racquet sports department will monitor tennis clinic registration numbers and make adjustments at least 48 hours in advance. If a tennis clinic reserves two courts but has fewer than six participants, they will only be allowed one court. If a clinic has fewer than three participants, it will be canceled. The remaining courts will then be available to the public.

The racquet sports department also warns residents that a requested court number may change if there are any 30-minute gaps on the reservation sheet.

The MARC team apologizes for any inconvenience to its patrons.