Park City area residents asked for input on e-bike rules

Together Park City and the Snyderville Basin Recreation District, better known as Basin Rec, control hundreds of miles of paved and dirt trails heavily used by mountain bikers and hikers.

When it comes to e-bikes, the rules differ. Park City allows e-bikes on singletrack trails for people over 65 or those with a mobility disability. Basin Rec only allows e-bikes on paved paths.

A survey was recently launched to gather public feedback about e-bikes so the two trail systems can have consistent rules, Basin Rec Director Dana Jones said.

“We don’t want our users to have to worry about whose jurisdiction they’re in,” Jones said. “We want our whole operation to be seamless.”

Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters said the survey data will be used to create a final report, which will be shared with the city council.

“If we need to make changes, we will consider those,” Deters said. “If not, stay with status quo.”

Deters said the survey ends April 1. A link can be found here.