2034 Olympics: Park City Mountain, Deer Valley not targeted for ski racing events

The Salt Lake City Committee for the Games recently unveiled its proposed concept for hosting the 2034 Winter Games in the Wasatch Back.

As was expected, Utah Olympic Park, Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, and Soldier Hollow Nordic Center are proposed to host events. However, there are some major differences when it comes to what events will be held where.

All ski racing is planned for Snowbasin Resort, a departure from the 2002 Olympics, when Park City Mountain hosted giant slalom and Deer Valley held slalom races.

Under the proposed plan for 2034, Park City Mountain would host snowboarding and some freestyle skiing events yet to be determined. Deer Valley would host aerials and moguls, similar to the annual FIS World Cup.

Utah Olympic Park would host ski jumping and sliding sports. But thanks to the new West Peak expansion, it may also hold alpine or freestyle skiing events.

Soldier Hollow would be home to biathlon and cross country skiing.

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton emphasized that plans are subject to change, especially with new events like ski mountaineering, which will make its Olympic debut in 2026