Park City to resume Transit to Trails program this weekend

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 26, 2024 at 2:28 PM MDT
Nordic track up in Bonanza Flat.
Parker Malatesta
Nordic track up in Bonanza Flat.

Park City’s winter Transit to Trails service up to Bonanza Flat is returning for the next two weekends.

Transit to Trails provides a free shuttle for skiers and snowshoers up to the Empire Pass Trailhead in Bonanza Flat, which has around 15 kilometers of Nordic track and trails.

Shuttles will run Friday March 29 to Sunday March 31, and again from April 4 through 7. The service may change due to the weather.

Pick up is at a parking lot off Bonanza Drive, at 1376 Munchkin Road. Riders are encouraged to reserve a spot online, a link can be found here. Walk-up riders may grab a spot based on availability.

Transit to Trails operates from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dogs are welcome.
