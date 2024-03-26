White Pine Touring cross country track will stay open longer than expected

Cross country skiers can take advantage of the extra snow this season as White Pine Touring, an outdoor retailer in Park City, will continue grooming the track until Wednesday, April 10. White Pine will also be open during the Cross Country Ski Areas Association’s annual conference in Park City from April 8 to 10.

Richard Hodges, the manager of White Pine Nordic Center, said the organization has been working with Park City staff to extend operations. They recently got the go-ahead.

“We've been blessed with some great late-season snow," Hodges said. "And so we're taking advantage of it.”

White Pine Touring is also still providing lessons, tours and rentals each day. Hodges said it’s a great opportunity for visitors to try Nordic skiing and right now all 20 kilometers of trail are open. However, some trail might be lost next week if temperatures rise.

“As the heat comes out over the next week or so we're going to try to keep as much open as we possibly can that we can grow in without causing any damage to the golf course or the turf,” Hodges said.

As of Tuesday, the trails have a few icy and thin spots underneath the fresh snow. White Pine Touring encourages skiers to be cautious of those areas.