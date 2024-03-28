Deer Valley project critic praises changes to plan

A group called Protect The Loop formed in 2022 to organize neighbors in an effort to communicate their desires and criticisms of Deer Valley’s development plans.

The resort’s concept involves building a new ski-in ski-out village on the Snow Park parking lot, surrounded by hotels, restaurants, and commercial space.

Deer Valley unveiled new changes to its plan at an open house Tuesday. Protect The Loop co-founder and Deer Lake Village resident Allison Keenan praised the revisions.

“The plan now includes many elements that were proposed by Protect The Loop based on community feedback we received,” Keenan said.

Protect The Loop presented an alternative to Deer Valley’s proposal last year. Keenan said the new changes are in line with what they want.

“The evolved plan for the Snow Park development now includes underground drop offs for passenger vehicles, shuttles and transit,” she said. “The transit center is no longer located on Doe Pass Road, but is now underground at the base. The drop offs are closer to the lifts and to the base. There’s a dedicated ski school drop, and the new plan includes mode splitting. All of these were items included in Protect The Loop’s alternative plan.”

Keenan also voiced support for Deer Valley conducting a new traffic study, which is not yet complete.

“Depending on results of the study, the city is potentially agreeing to remove the bus lane, which PTL and Deer Valley always agreed made the most sense.”

Along with feedback from Protect The Loop, Deer Valley Vice President of Resort Planning Hannah Tyler said the changes were instituted after consulting with Park City staff.

“I think it’s an awesome combination of those two groups coming together,” Tyler said. “We took, I think, the best ideas from both as well as whatever work for the resort and our guests and our staff.”

Keenan said the group has always supported Deer Valley’s development rights.

“Collaborating as a community, we can have a positive and notable impact on future developments,” she said. “I am proud of the community, our engagement paid off, Deer Valley listened.”

Deer Valley wants to break ground on the project next spring, but first needs approval from Park City officials. The resort plans to submit its application to the planning department in April.

The next open house on the Snow Park development is scheduled for May 21.

Editor’s Note: Allison Keenan is a KCPW volunteer.