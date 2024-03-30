Park City driver crashes into guardrail

A young adult man crashed a car into the metal guardrail at the Bear Hollow Drive and Mahre Drive intersection. The barrier is right above the DuBois trail.

The Park City Fire District responded to the scene. Battalion Chief Sean Briley said at first he thought the roads got slick overnight, causing the individual to crash. However, the roads were just wet.

“It appeared that he just drove through the Mahre-Bear Hollow intersection, and he essentially T-boned the guardrail and caused pretty significant damage to both the guardrail and his vehicle,” Briley said.

Briley said the airbags in the car deployed, and the driver appeared to be confused, but medics on the scene couldn’t determine whether it was from hitting his head or another reason.

The young man had minor facial injuries and didn’t need any additional medical attention.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.