Savor the Summit is on for this summer

In March, Savor the Summit organizers weren’t sure the annual event could be held, as they were working to finalize a new insurance agreement amid a personal injury lawsuit.

A Park City summer tradition, Savor the Summit shuts down traffic and allows local restaurants to serve guests on tables spread up and down Main Street.

Park City Restaurant Association, the feast’s organizer, and Park City Municipal, which allows the event, are facing a legal complaint stemming from 2022.

A Florida woman is seeking damages after suffering an injury during the dinner by falling into an “uncovered utility access hole.”

The lawsuit is still active in Third District Court, but the restaurant association announced over the weekend that Savor the Summit will go on this summer.

The event is scheduled for June 22. Reservations have to be made with specific restaurants and costs vary. A list of participating eateries can be found here.