Utah Symphony at Deer Valley announces festival lineup

This year’s lineup includes Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and classic rock band The Rascals who will pay tribute to the music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Carly Simon.

Concerts will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays July 5 through August 9.

Ticket packages are available now. Individual shows go on sale May first.

Tickets and information is available on the Deer Valley Music Festival website.