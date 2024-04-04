Park City pond skim delayed due to snowy forecast

The third annual Eagle Super Pond Championship at Park City Mountain will feature 150 competitors attempting to ski across a pool of water, a season end tradition at many resorts across the country.

Originally scheduled for April 6, Park City Mountain said Thursday it would push the event back to April 13, hoping for sunnier conditions.

Competition awards include biggest splash, best costume, and best overall pond skim.

The awards will be decided by the four-member jury, which includes Park City Council Member Tana Toly, local artist Lamont White, KPCW Music Consultant Christie Dilloway, and National Ability Center Mono-ski athlete Blake Eaton.

The skimming pond is located near the base of Eagle lift on the Mountain Village side of the resort. There will be food and drinks available for purchase near the venue, along with fresh tunes from DJ Matty Mo.

Doors open to the public at 11:30 a.m., and the event is scheduled to begin at noon.

The pond skim is free, and free parking is available in any of the surface lots at Park City Mountain Village. Parking reservations are not required.