Avalanche danger expected to increase this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:44 PM MDT
On Wednesday, April 3, a skier spotted a natural slide in Upper Moffit Basin that occurred as a result of Sunday's strong wind and periods of intense snowfall.

With a storm predicted to roll into the Wasatch Back, avalanche danger is expected to increase.

The Utah Avalanche Center is reporting low danger in the Utah mountains today, but avalanche forecaster Greg Gagne says the danger could rise to moderate by this afternoon.

“I actually think snow amounts could be under-forecast. We have a cold unstable northwest flow and in the spring these storms often over-produce so I would not be surprised to see snowfall totals exceeding two feet in the mountains by Sunday afternoon.”

He says as the storm rolls the danger will continue to rise.

“We are looking at increasing danger over the weekend with continued winds in periods of heavy snow.”

The Utah Avalanche Center says if you’re planning to go into the backcountry to be aware of wet-loose avalanches especially at low terrain. The center also advises skiers and riders to watch for cornices along ridgelines as warm weather may make the overhangs prone to collapsing.

For more information and updates to the avalanche forecasts visit the Utah Avalanche Center website.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver