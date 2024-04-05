© 2024 KPCW

Snow storms return to Wasatch Back this weekend

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 5, 2024 at 10:09 AM MDT
Park City Mountain.
Parker Malatesta
Park City Mountain.

The Wasatch Back is under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight Saturday.

Park City and Heber City could get anywhere between two to five inches of snow between Friday afternoon and Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front will bring a band of moderate to heavy snow late Friday afternoon. A break in snow is expected Friday evening, before the second portion of the storm enters late Friday through Saturday.

Periods of snow can be expected throughout the day Saturday.

NWS advises drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling.

Sunny conditions are forecast to return to the Wasatch Back early next week.
