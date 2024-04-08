Deer Valley seeks Park City approval for expansion lift outside MIDA territory

The proposed lift would pick up skiers at the confluence of the Ontario and Trump runs and travel to Park Peak, where Deer Valley plans to build a new lodge and gondola connection as part of its major terrain expansion.

Park City Municipal

At full buildout, there will be a nearly five mile green run from the top of Park Peak to the resort’s new East Village base along U.S. 40 in Wasatch County.

The lift application also includes a request to develop over four miles of beginner ski runs, which would become some of the highest elevation trails at Deer Valley.

Under the proposal, the lift would stretch over 600 vertical feet and slightly over half a mile in length. There would be ten lift towers, ranging from 19 to 52 feet in height. The lift is being manufactured by Doppelmayr and has a capacity of 3,000 skiers per hour.

The lift is one of ten Deer Valley plans to build before winter 2025-2026. The other nine expansion lifts are across the Wasatch County line and fall under the jurisdiction of the Military Installation Development Authority, or MIDA.

When complete, Deer Valley’s expansion will add an additional 3,700 acres of skiable terrain, more than doubling the size of the existing resort.

Kurt Krieg, the executive vice president of Extell, which is developing East Village, said they intend to run three lifts out of the new base next winter.

A public hearing will be held at the planning commission’s meeting Wednesday, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The commission has final approval on ski lifts and runs.