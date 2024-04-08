Park City to hold final Bonanza Park open house Tuesday

On Tuesday Park City’s planning department will host the final open house focused on the future of Bonanza Park.

The neighborhood is bordered by Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive. It includes the Snow Creek Plaza, the Fresh Market grocery store, Iron Horse Drive, and the area around Bonanza Drive near Prospector.

Data from online surveys and previous open houses shows that locals want Bonanza Park to be an area to shop, dine, and experience local culture like an art center. Results also show that people want more pedestrian, bike, and public transit connections. A majority of respondents said they support a four story height limit for future development in the neighborhood.

A traffic study conducted for the city found that more stop lights may be needed in the area to manage future growth. Potential signal locations include the intersection of Homestake Road and state Route 248 and at the convergence of Iron Horse Drive and Bonanza Drive.

Tuesday’s open house is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. The meeting will include a presentation followed by activities and one-on-one conversations to gather feedback.