Transit to Trails returns one more time for spring season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:24 PM MDT
Bonanza Flat was purchased by Park City government in 2018.
Tanzi Propst/Park City Municipal
The Mountain Trails Foundation will offer its Transit to Trails service again this week, beginning Thursday.

The free shuttle takes cross-country skiers up to the Bonanza Flat Nordic area at the top of Empire Pass near Guardsman Pass.

The organization says this could be the final weekend for spring skiing and the single-track trails will not be groomed.

The shuttle service will run through Sunday, April 14. To reserve a free ride and see the ride schedule, click here.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
