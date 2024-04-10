© 2024 KPCW

Park City 2025 budget to include funds for transport facility, senior center

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 10, 2024 at 3:08 PM MDT
The Park City Council is working to finalize this year’s budget, which includes funding to build a new senior center.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the draft budget for fiscal year 2025 includes $5 million for a transportation facility on state Route 248 in an agreement with Deer Valley Resort as part of the Snow Park development plans.

“We are also maintaining our commitment to a senior center, affordable housing, public-private partnership,” Dias said. “We are fully funding and adding funding for the new MARC aquatics facility. We are also doing the same for the City Park building just inflation - supplies, materials, labor increase - we’re providing more funding to those projects as the cost estimates get hardened.”

The draft budget also includes $2.5 million to underground the Rocky Mountain Power lines that bisect the cemetery and Bonanza Park.

The council will discuss the proposed budget and fee schedule at its meeting Thursday where residents can also give input.

The meeting begins at 3:55 p.m. with a study session about the future of state Route 248. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.
