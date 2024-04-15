Parkites asked to reflect on their state of wellbeing

When Parkites last took the Utah Wellbeing Survey in 2022, they expressed concerns about growth, traffic, and climate change.

The survey, which is conducted in partnership with the League of Cities and Towns and Utah State University, seeks to assess city residents’ satisfaction with assorted elements of life.

Dozens of Utah cities participate, allowing researchers to compare and contrast data in different areas.

The 2022 survey found that Park City residents worried the most about overdevelopment compared to other communities.

According to USU, Park City is one of 47 communities participating in the 2024 survey. The questions cover a variety of topics, including cultural opportunities, family life, living standards, safety, and transportation.

The roughly 10-minute survey is open to full and part-time Park City residents. All responses are anonymous.

Residents aged 18 and older are asked to participate. The survey can be found here.