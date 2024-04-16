Park City to burn piles in Old Town area Wednesday

Park City sits within the Wildland Urban Interface, an area experts say is conducive to a large-scale wildfire that could pose a significant threat to human life and property.

To prevent such an event, Park City contracts with Alpine Forestry to burn organic materials, such as dead trees, that could fuel a potential wildfire.

Crews construct piles from cut vegetation and burn them when the weather conditions are best. Low wind to minimize smoke dispersal and some snow to provide moisture in the burn area is ideal.

Beginning Wednesday, April 17, Alpine Forestry is planning to burn roughly 800 slash piles spread around the Old Town Park City area.

Park City Municipal A map of the burn areas.

Those areas include Treasure Hill near the Town Lift, Rossi Hill, parts of Daly Canyon, and in open space below the Ontario Lodge.

Work may take place on additional days based on weather conditions.