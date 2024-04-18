Round Valley doubletrack to get renovation this summer

Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Anthony said the improvements will also help with winter grooming operations.

“If you’ve been up from the Highland trailhead and you’ve been up walking towards the interior of the valley, you’ll notice that Round Valley Express is pretty blown up after this spring runoff, so we’ve got to get out there and fix that,” Anthony said.

They also plan to add some fresh signage nearby.

Anthony doesn’t recommend hitting the trails in Round Valley right now because of all the muddy areas.

This summer the nonprofit will also work to finish a bike-friendly loop in Bonanza Flat.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Anthony said. “It’ll connect out to the WOW (Wasatch Over Wasatch) Trail… so there’s a lot of connectivity going on there down into the Heber Valley area.”

Anthony said there are also plans for trails at Park City Mountain.

“We’re going to connect the bottom of Silver Queen where it hits Mid Mountain, we’re going to take it straight across Mid Mountain and then dump it out, so that you can take that downhill bike pressure off of Mid Mountain trail.”

Other projects include a new hike-only trail between Mid Mountain and Charlie’s 9K. Anthony said they’re also working with the Utah State Historic Preservation office and the Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History to extend the seldom-used Trestle trail into a wider route that will connect to historic mining sites.

New this summer, the Spiro trail out of the Park City Mountain base will be uphill only for mountain bikers. Anthony said the change was made to accommodate hikers.

The annual maps Mountain Trails Foundation publishes will be released June 1.

A link to trail maps and more information is available here.