Utah sees above-average precipitation for March

In March, the Natural Resources Conservation Service reported the state received 150% of its typical amount of snow water equivalent and 156% of normal precipitation for the month.

The above-average precipitation numbers also help reservoirs across the state, which are sitting at 85%.

That’s around 20% higher than normal and significantly higher compared to last year where they were a little over half full.

Despite the high levels, the division advises residents to find ways to conserve water.

For more information on water conservation efforts visit https://slowtheflow.org/.