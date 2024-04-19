Utah sees above-average precipitation for March
The Utah Division of Water Resources reports the state reached its peak snowpack of 18.8 inches on April 2, surpassing the median snowpack of 16 inches.
In March, the Natural Resources Conservation Service reported the state received 150% of its typical amount of snow water equivalent and 156% of normal precipitation for the month.
The above-average precipitation numbers also help reservoirs across the state, which are sitting at 85%.
That’s around 20% higher than normal and significantly higher compared to last year where they were a little over half full.
Despite the high levels, the division advises residents to find ways to conserve water.
For more information on water conservation efforts visit https://slowtheflow.org/.