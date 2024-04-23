PCPD raise awareness about sexual violence by wearing denim

Officers say Denim Day began in Italy in 1992 after an 18-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her 45-year-old driving instructor.

The instructor was convicted and went to prison but appealed years later. His conviction was overturned because he claimed the victim’s jeans were so tight she had to help remove them, therefore the act was consensual.

Women in Italian Parliament were outraged and protested, wearing jeans on the steps of the Supreme Court, and Denim Day was born.

Visit the Denim Day website for resources and more information.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, resources and help are available including a 24-hour hotline: 1-800-656-4673 and an anonymous online hotline.