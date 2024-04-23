Utah Alcoholic Beverage Commission to visit Park City, ask locals for feedback

The Utah Alcoholic Beverage Services Commission will visit Park City and Summit County to meet with representatives from the almost 200 licensed hotels, restaurants and bars, and community leaders.

Commission Chair Tara Thue said the commission chose to visit Park City as it’s an important part of Utah’s tourism economy. The visit begins at 8 a.m. with the Park City liquor store on Sidewinder Drive.

“It's always, from the commission's perspective, helpful for us to really get our feet on the ground and get involved in the business which we're responsible for regulating,” Thue said.

The commission will then meet with local business owners, local leaders and safety representatives at 9 a.m. in Park City Council Chambers on Marsac Avenue.

“It's really an opportunity for those who are interested in meeting the commission or department leadership, to come, to get to know us, to ask questions, to get advice," Thue said. "We're here to be a resource.”

The commission will then host its regular monthly meeting in council chambers at 10 a.m. Thue invites the public to the meeting to also share feedback.