Park City Council to discuss Snow Creek tunnel, street improvements

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 24, 2024 at 1:41 PM MDT
A draft design concept for the proposed tunnel near the intersection of Kearns Blvd. and Park Ave.
Park City Municipal
A draft design concept for the proposed tunnel near the intersection of Kearns Blvd. and Park Ave.

The Park City Council is being asked to determine funding for three infrastructure projects that have been under consideration by elected officials in Park City for over a decade.

The list includes a tunnel underneath Kearns Boulevard between the Doubletree hotel and Snow Creek plaza. The others include pedestrian improvements on lower Park Avenue and Homestake Road near Fresh Market.

“None of the overall construction will occur this year,” Park City Manager Matt Dias said. “To take a step back, three huge capital projects potentially, all very, very expensive. And to be fair, in an environment with limited resources, they are competing with each other and so I think we’re having a prioritization discussion with the mayor and council before moving into further design and spending any more money.”

Public input will be taken during the council’s discussion.

The meeting begins at 4:10 p.m. with a work session on next year’s operating budget, which includes $15,000 for a community celebration if Utah is selected as the host of the 2034 Winter Olympics this July.

The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.
Park City Park City Council
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
