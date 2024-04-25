Call out for artists and patio furniture

The arts council’s summer exhibition will open Friday, June 28 featuring an exclusive representation of Summit County artists and makers. Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said they’re encouraging all local artists to apply to display their work at Create PC, the council’s newest local arts collective at 1500 Kearns Blvd.

“We are going to have rotating exhibits throughout the year because we have a waitlist for participation, and we have limited wall space,” Scudder said. “The current exhibit has been up since February and that's our winter exhibit. We're going to take that down mid-June, go dark for a few days to just kind of re-curate and maybe paint the walls. And then we'll pop back up with another hopefully, totally new curation of local artwork.”

Artists will retain 85% of the sales price and 15% goes to the arts council to help with operating costs. The fee to be included in the collective is $125 a month.

“What we've heard from the artists is that they're willing to pay a monthly fee to keep this local artist collective alive to make sure that there is a home for local artists, which is really it's a massive justification for the work and makes us feel really motivated to continue the collective," Scudder said.

Scudder said the deadline to apply is May 17. More information can be found here.

With warmer weather on the way, Scudder said they’re looking forward to opening the patio at Create PC, but need some outdoor furniture. For those looking to part with theirs, she said email emma@pcscarts.org.

“It’s a wonderful space and we want to start really promoting the space as a community gathering location,” she said. “What we're doing is asking the community if they have any patio furniture that they are looking to discard. We would love a donation of that furniture and then we're going to spray paint it with crazy colors, put it on the patio, and then we'll start programming and inviting people to come out and immerse in the creative space, to check it out, but also maybe grab a coffee and set up a coffee date or a meeting there.”

PC Create is located at 1500 Kearns Blvd. behind Tupelo. And don’t forget – this month’s Gallery Stroll takes place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at ten different galleries. Each gallery will be handing out a different flower, so by the end of the stroll, each participant will have a spring bouquet to take home. Here's the list of participating galleries.