Park City Mayor highlights 2023 progress in video address

Park City Mayor Nann Worel boards a bus in Richardson Flat to kick off the “State of the City” video released Thursday by the municipality.

The mayor makes several stops throughout the 18-minute production, highlighting accomplishments and progress Park City has made in the past year.

First stop - the city’s five acres at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive.

“This area is so ripe for redevelopment,” Worel says in the video. “We’ve heard loud and clear from the community that they’re tired of talking about it. They’re tired of studying it, and they are ready to move forward.”

The city council is working to complete a design study for the property this year.

In the video, the mayor moves on to highlight the Engine House affordable housing project, the Three Kings water treatment plant, and the city’s plan to build a new senior center.

Worel also touches on Park City’s investment in child care. Last year the council approved a $1 million program to support local parents and providers. The city also leased space in the library to PC Tots for a new daycare facility.

In a sequence with Summit County Council member Roger Armstrong, the mayor discusses the need for future collaboration.

“Now that the Olympics are becoming a reality, it’s time for us to really engage, figure out how we as a region want to end up in 2035,” Worel said. “There’s so much opportunity for this community.”

The video also showcases the city’s partnerships with the Historic Park City Alliance and the Park City Chamber.

Leaders from both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort mention their investment in the city’s Richardson Flat bus service this past winter.

Deer Valley Vice President of Resort Planning Hannah Tyler said a lot of skiers used the route.

“We’ve seen over 30,000 riders this season,” Tyler said. “Over 300 a day, and when you think about the impact that has on our community, I think it could be pretty great… We see this as an opportunity to build on that momentum going into next season and continue the partnership with the city and make that an even more popular transit option for our guests and our staff.”

The video ends with Worel and the full city council recapping 2023 and previewing goals for 2024.