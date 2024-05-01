PCPD urges moose safety after man nearly trampled outside PC MARC

Park City Police Lieutenant Jay Randall said the 55-year-old man walking to his car startled a moose eating in the bushes.

The moose knocked down the man as it ran off. A bystander called for help but the man refused the ambulance when it arrived.

Randall warned residents moose and other wildlife tend to stay at lower elevations until the snow melts.

He said, if you do encounter a moose, slowly walk away and don’t run or make sudden movements that could startle the animal.

Randall also asked locals to report large wildlife sightings in highly-populated areas by calling the non-emergency dispatch line: (435) 615-5500.

More information about wildlife safety can be found at Wild Aware Utah.