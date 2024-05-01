© 2024 KPCW

PCPD urges moose safety after man nearly trampled outside PC MARC

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 1, 2024 at 5:36 PM MDT
Park City Fire District
A pair of moose hanging out outside Park City Fire Department building in 2023.

Authorities are reminding residents to watch for wildlife after a local man’s recent run-in with a moose at the PC MARC.

Park City Police Lieutenant Jay Randall said the 55-year-old man walking to his car startled a moose eating in the bushes.

The moose knocked down the man as it ran off. A bystander called for help but the man refused the ambulance when it arrived.

Randall warned residents moose and other wildlife tend to stay at lower elevations until the snow melts.

He said, if you do encounter a moose, slowly walk away and don’t run or make sudden movements that could startle the animal.

Randall also asked locals to report large wildlife sightings in highly-populated areas by calling the non-emergency dispatch line: (435) 615-5500.

More information about wildlife safety can be found at Wild Aware Utah.

Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
