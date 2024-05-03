Park City approves contract to develop general plan for next 10 years

Park City’s general plan was last updated in 2014. The general plan is an adopted policy that lays the foundation for updates to the land management code governing development.

At its meeting Thursday the Park City Council approved a $400,000 contract for consultant services to lead the general plan update.

Councilmember Ed Parigian was the only vote against the contract. Parigian said he wasn’t opposed to the general plan, just the added $20,000 expense to do a statistically valid survey.

“We’ve been surveyed to death,” Parigian said. “I didn’t think given the scope of this survey that we really needed it.”

Councilmember Jeremy Rubell also complained of survey overuse.

“I’m not the expert in how you write general plans, but community fatigue is a real thing,” Rubell said. “We’re going to get similar results. I think we’ve seen with our surveys, we’ve had one earlier tonight, we’ve had them in the past few weeks, they are fairly consistent in their answers. We could probably play a game where we guess the answers to the surveys within 10% or 15% and they’re probably going to be pretty close. So that just seems like a waste of money.”

Councilmember Ryan Dickey argued the general plan process offers the unique chance to get feedback on specific neighborhoods.

A majority of the council, consisting of Parigian, Rubell, and Bill Ciraco, voted against the additional cost of including some Snyderville Basin residents in the survey.

Planning director Rebecca Ward said they’ll start collecting public input this year. She said the goal is to have a draft plan in front of the council before July 2025.