Park City High School baseball team advances to championships

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 5, 2024 at 4:45 PM MDT
The Miners' baseball team, including the senior class shown here, is heading to the championships.
Courtesy Russ Rogers
The Miners' baseball team, including the senior class shown here, is heading to the championships.

Park City High School solidified its spot in the 4A Baseball Championships after beating the Stansbury Stallions 12 to 1 Thursday, May 2.

The win extended the Miners’ eight-game winning streak.

With an 18 and 7 record, the team will receive a bye in the first week of playoffs.

The Miners will play Pine View in a 3-game series May 9 and 10 in Park City.

North Summit faced off against Enterprise, then North Sevier, in the first round of the 2A Champs Saturday, but it was defeated in both games.

South Summit was knocked out of the 3A championship after losing to Grantsville in its preliminary game Friday.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver