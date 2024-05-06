© 2024 KPCW

Applications open for July 4th Parade

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 6, 2024 at 3:41 PM MDT
KPCW marching in the 2023 July 4th Parade.
Sarah Ervin
/
KPCW
Park City's 2023 Fourth of July parade ran from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Applications are open for Park City’s July 4th Parade.

All applicants are reviewed before acceptance and political parties and candidates are not allowed.

Businesses from outside Summit County are also not allowed in the parade.

This year’s theme is “Sustainable Stars and Stripes” and all entries must be decorated to reflect the theme and spirit of Independence Day.

This year there are six award categories: community spirit, humor and funk, crowd engagement/favorite, youth award, heritage/traditions/history and environmental sustainability.

All applications must be submitted by June 14.
