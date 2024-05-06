Basin Recreation, Park City organize Bike to School Days this week

Basin Recreation encourages students to start their day with a ride to school with snacks, fun give-aways and to learn about bike safety.

The outdoor event is anticipated rain or shine and with this week’s unusual weather, students need to bundle up.

McPolin Elementary’s Bike to School event is Friday.

Students can meet at various locations in Park City to bike together and are reminded to wear a helmet.

Youth helmets will be free at each starting location for any child who needs one.

Start times for McPolin Bike to School Day:

7:20 a.m. — Park City Heights (Ledger Way and Richardson Flat Road)

7:30 a.m. — PC MARC (1200 Little Kate Road)

7:40 a.m. — Aspen Villas

7:45 a.m. — Arches Park (end of Comstock Drive)

Please Note: Utah law prohibits children under the age of eight from riding e-bikes.