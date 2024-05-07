© 2024 KPCW

Kimball Art Center to open applications for Young Artists' Academy

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 7, 2024 at 4:18 PM MDT
The Kimball Art Center's young artists who participate in the year-long Young Artists Academy.
Kimball Art Center
The Kimball Art Center's young artists who participate in the year-long Young Artists Academy.

The Kimball Art Center’s Young Artists' Academy will accept applications for its next class Tuesday, May 7.

The art center’s Young Artists Academy is open to students every school year and gives them an opportunity to enrich their portfolios, meet local artists, explore creative professions and learn to develop ideas and skills through projects and critiques.

Students ages 13 to 18 can apply for next school year’s academy by July 1.

Students from the 2023-2024 academy will display their work from the past 10 months at an open house at 6:30 Tuesday, May 7.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver