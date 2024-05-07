Kimball Art Center to open applications for Young Artists' Academy

The art center’s Young Artists Academy is open to students every school year and gives them an opportunity to enrich their portfolios, meet local artists, explore creative professions and learn to develop ideas and skills through projects and critiques.

Students ages 13 to 18 can apply for next school year’s academy by July 1.

Students from the 2023-2024 academy will display their work from the past 10 months at an open house at 6:30 Tuesday, May 7.