Park City government critic denied by appeal panel

Real estate professional Bob Theobald appealed a Park City Planning Commission decision about an undeveloped lot near McLeod Creek in March.

The commission found there was good cause to shift building pads, moving any future development farther away from wetlands on the property.

A building pad is the property’s area where structures can be built.

Theobald pleaded his case to Park City’s newly formed three-member appeal panel Monday before it ruled the commission had acted appropriately.

Appeal panel chair Adam Strachan asked Theobald if he agreed with the commission’s determination there was good cause to move any future building away from wetlands.

“If it's wetlands, yes,” Theobald said. “And according to the mapping, it is in wetlands.”

Theobald used his time to make broader arguments the appeal panel said were outside its jurisdiction and scope of review.

Those claims tie into a separate case involving Theobald, Park City and planning commission chair Sarah Hall, who owns a home on the same street as the property in question Monday.

Theobald claims the street’s HOA illegally deleted covenants, conditions, and restrictions, or CC&Rs, which are private agreements among landowners. He said the changes don’t comply with a wetlands determination made by the Army Corps of Engineers over 30 years ago.

Sarah Hall’s husband Gerry said Monday the neighborhood’s CC&Rs were in need of modernization so they were amended.

Last week the Halls' attorney requested the Third District Court dismiss the case.

Charles Pearlman, attorney for the Hall's neighbor, said Theobald only appealed the commission’s vote because of that lawsuit.

“The real reason we’re here is because he wants you guys to issue a decision that says the city should have enforced the CC&Rs so that he can use that in his lawsuit against the city and Commissioner Hall,” Pearlman said.

According to Park City planning staff, the Army Corps of Engineers recommends new wetland determinations at least every 10 years, as wetlands naturally shift.

The property owner submitted plans to shift the building pads following a consultant’s preliminary analysis last summer, which found the wetlands had shifted. The Army Corps will make a final determination later this year.

The property owner must return to the planning commission for approval if their plans don’t comply with the Army Corps’ official finding.