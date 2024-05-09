Christian Center of Park City names new executive director

Richardson has over twenty-four years of experience with the United States Air Force, including his current role at Travis Air Force Base in California. He will start the new role at the Christian Center this fall succeeding Rob Harter, who has been the executive director for the past 14 years.

Richardson received his Doctorate from Gordon Conwell, a Master of Arts from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Marriage and Family Therapy/Counseling and earned a Master of Divinity.

“My greatest joy is helping people experience life-changing transformation as I lead organizations and programs. I want to foster teamwork and creativity while empowering people to thrive physically, mentally, emotionally, and even spiritually,” Richardson said in a press release. “That includes providing crisis counseling to those in need of mental health services. I’m thrilled that I can bring my ministry experience and passion to CCPC.”

Richardson will be relocating to the area with his wife Emily this fall.