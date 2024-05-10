Driver ran red light before rollover crash on Park Ave.

A red Dodge hatchback ran a red light while turning left from Park Avenue onto Deer Valley Drive around 7:30 a.m. Police said a Toyota crossover then hit the car on Deer Valley Drive, forcing the Dodge to roll and land upside down.

Park City Police Lt. Jay Randall said the driver who ran the light was ticketed for failure to yield right of way.

Park City Fire District Battalion Chief Sean Briley said no one involved went to the hospital. Briley said injuries were limited to cuts and bruises.

The scene near Jans Mountain Outfitters was cleared within the hour.