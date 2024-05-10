© 2024 KPCW

Driver ran red light before rollover crash on Park Ave.

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 10, 2024 at 2:09 PM MDT
The scene of the crash at the intersection of Park Ave and Deer Valley Dr Friday morning.
Joe Butterfield
The scene of the crash at the intersection of Park Ave and Deer Valley Dr Friday morning.

A driver in Park City suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash Friday after running a red light.

A red Dodge hatchback ran a red light while turning left from Park Avenue onto Deer Valley Drive around 7:30 a.m. Police said a Toyota crossover then hit the car on Deer Valley Drive, forcing the Dodge to roll and land upside down.

Park City Police Lt. Jay Randall said the driver who ran the light was ticketed for failure to yield right of way.

Park City Fire District Battalion Chief Sean Briley said no one involved went to the hospital. Briley said injuries were limited to cuts and bruises.

The scene near Jans Mountain Outfitters was cleared within the hour.
