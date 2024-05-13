Park City High School Baseball out of 4A Championships

The Miners defeated Pineview 2-1 Thursday, but were out-played by Timpanogos today.

Park City tried to make a comeback in the seventh inning but its 2 runs weren’t enough.

Timpanogos finished the game with a run in the seventh winning 3-2.

With Park City out, Timpanogos will go on to play Snow Canyon in the third round of the 4A Championships Tuesday.