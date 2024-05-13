Park City High School Baseball out of 4A Championships
The Park City Baseball Team is out of the 4A State Championships after falling to Timpanogos High School Monday, May 13.
The Miners defeated Pineview 2-1 Thursday, but were out-played by Timpanogos today.
Park City tried to make a comeback in the seventh inning but its 2 runs weren’t enough.
Timpanogos finished the game with a run in the seventh winning 3-2.
With Park City out, Timpanogos will go on to play Snow Canyon in the third round of the 4A Championships Tuesday.