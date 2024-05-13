© 2024 KPCW

Park City High School Baseball out of 4A Championships

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 13, 2024 at 4:43 PM MDT
Park City Miners seniors, 2023/24 season.
Russ Rogers
Park City Miners seniors, 2023/24 season.

The Park City Baseball Team is out of the 4A State Championships after falling to Timpanogos High School Monday, May 13.

The Miners defeated Pineview 2-1 Thursday, but were out-played by Timpanogos today.

Park City tried to make a comeback in the seventh inning but its 2 runs weren’t enough.

Timpanogos finished the game with a run in the seventh winning 3-2.

With Park City out, Timpanogos will go on to play Snow Canyon in the third round of the 4A Championships Tuesday.
Park City High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
