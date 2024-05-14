Park City mountain biker wins three gold at Pan-American Championships

Batten stood atop her home podium in Soldier Hollow three times last week; the first as a team Thursday, May 9 for the gravel relay.

Friday Batten returned to the top of the Elite Women's podium for the cross country race. The U.S. women swept the top four with Kate Courtney, Bailey Cioppa and Makena Kellerman.

Sunday, she finished in first place again, this time for the Elite Women, ahead of teammate Courtney, in the cross country Olympic race.

Team USA swept the podium over the weekend with nine wins, four silver medals and four bronze.

This was the first time in over 20 years the Pan-American Mountain Bike Championships were held in the U.S.