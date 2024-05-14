© 2024 KPCW

Park City mountain biker wins three gold at Pan-American Championships

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 14, 2024 at 10:52 AM MDT
USA Cycling relay team stands atop the podium after the 2024 Pan-American Mountain Bike Championships at Soldier Hollow.
Soldier Hollow Nordic Center
USA Cycling relay team stands atop the podium after the 2024 Pan-American Mountain Bike Championships at Soldier Hollow.

Park City athlete and USA Cycling member Haley Batten pedaled to victory last weekend at the 2024 Pan-American Mountain Bike Championships.

Batten stood atop her home podium in Soldier Hollow three times last week; the first as a team Thursday, May 9 for the gravel relay.

Friday Batten returned to the top of the Elite Women's podium for the cross country race. The U.S. women swept the top four with Kate Courtney, Bailey Cioppa and Makena Kellerman.

Sunday, she finished in first place again, this time for the Elite Women, ahead of teammate Courtney, in the cross country Olympic race.

Team USA swept the podium over the weekend with nine wins, four silver medals and four bronze.

This was the first time in over 20 years the Pan-American Mountain Bike Championships were held in the U.S.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver